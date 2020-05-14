UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Police Seize Almost 80 Illegally-Obtained Artifacts In Istanbul - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:33 AM

Turkish Police Seize Almost 80 Illegally-Obtained Artifacts in Istanbul - Reports

Turkish law enforcement seized 78 illegally-obtained historical artifacts in Istanbul, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a security source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Turkish law enforcement seized 78 illegally-obtained historical artifacts in Istanbul, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a security source.

The operation was conducted in Istanbul's central Sisli district, located in the European part of the city, and the police acted on a tip-off, the source said

The law enforcement officers have arrested one suspect and uncovered Ottoman, Seljuk and Safavid-era artifacts in an art house.

Istanbul police regularly seize illegally-obtained artifacts.

In particular, the police seized 3,700 historical artifacts, including more than 2,000-year-old objects, in 11 citywide operations between January and February.

Turkish law enforcement officers have seized historical artifacts in other parts of the country as well. The last of such operations outside Istanbul includes uncovering 32 Byzantium-era artifacts in the central Kirsehir province in October and 29 Roman and Hellenic-era artifacts in another central province of Yozgat two months later.

Related Topics

Police Kirsehir Yozgat Istanbul January February October

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

36 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

2 hours ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.