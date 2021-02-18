Turkish, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Topics Raised by Countries' Presidents - Source

UrduPoint.com
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation on the topics raised earlier in the talks between the presidents of the two countries, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Our minister held talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

The parties discussed the topics raised today in a telephone conversation between our president and Vladimir Putin, and agreed to monitor them," the agency's source said.

The Kremlin reported earlier that Putin and Erdogan discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, including the coordination of the actions of Russia and Turkey on the social and economic development of the region, and emphasized their intention to implement large joint projects in the energy sector.

