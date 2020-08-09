TV Rain Reporters Detained in Minsk Due to Lack of Accreditation- Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Journalists of Russia's tv Rain broadcaster were detained in Minsk on Sunday due to lack of accreditation and the Russian embassy in Belarus is in contact with the Belarus authorities to resolve this situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian embassy in the Republic of Belarus has joined efforts to resolve the situation regarding the detention of TV Rain journalists in Minsk and it is in contact with the Belarusian side. Their location was identified," Zakharova told reporters.

According to her, the detained journalists are receiving consular assistance.

"The reason for the incident is the lack of the necessary accreditation," Zakharova added.

Earlier in the day, TV Rain reported that two of its correspondents and a cameraman had been detained in Minsk. Maria Kolesnikova, a spokeswoman for the campaign team of Viktor Babariko, a former Belarus presidential candidate, told the broadcaster that the journalists had been detained after a short conversation with her on the street.