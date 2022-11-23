Twenty-Two Injured After Earthquake in Western Turkey - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Twenty-two people were injured after the earthquake in Turkey's Düzce in the country's west, one of them is in serious condition, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"The current situation regarding the magnitude 5.9 earthquake that occurred in Duzce at 04:08 a.m.

: we have 22 injured people in Duzce, one of them is in serious condition due to a jump from a height. The required ambulance teams have been sent to the city. We will share new information. Get well soon," Koca wrote on Twitter.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has hit western Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said in a statement earlier.