(@FahadShabbir)

BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Two unmanned aerial vehicles attacked fuel and energy facilities in Russia's Smolensk Region, which borders Ukraine, in the early hours of Friday, without causing any critical damage, fire or casualties, the region's acting governor, Vasily Anokhin, said.

"Tonight around 03:00 (00:00 GMT) two long-range drones attacked the fuel and energy complex facilities in Peresna village, Pochinkovsky district and in Divasy village, Smolensky district. There are no casualties or injuries," Anokhin said on his official Telegram channel.

There was no critical damage or fire at the facilities and emergency services were working at the sites, he added.

Meanwhile, Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha said that an unidentified object collapsed and exploded in the region on Friday morning without any damage or victims.

"Today at 6:45 (03:45 a.m. GMT) an unidentified object collapsed in a forest in Kirovsky district. As a result, there was an explosion. Economic infrastructure or residential buildings were not damaged. The residents are unharmed," Shapsha said on social media.

A representative of the emergency services told Sputnik that the object was a drone.

according to preliminary information.

On Thursday morning, another unidentified object fell in a field in Kaluga Region's Dzerzhinsky district. The collapse resulted in an explosion which left a crater and set grass on fire, but no one was hurt in the incident, local authorities said. Later, a source in the local emergency services told Sputnik that the explosion which took place near the region's largest oil refinery burned around a hectare of dry grass.

Also on Friday, Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia's Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine, said that Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the villages of Lomakovka and Novaya Pogoshch' located next to the border. Both attacks harmed no one but set fire to two houses, Bogomaz said.

It comes a day after the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian armed forces had repelled three Ukrainian cross-border attacks in the area of Shebekino in Belgorod Region. According to the local authorities, a dormitory in Shebekino was set alight and an administrative budding was damaged during the attacks.