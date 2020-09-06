Two French Servicemen Killed in Improvised Bomb Blast in Mali - Elysee Palace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Two French servicemen were killed and another was injured in Mali when their armored vehicle was destroyed by an improvised explosive device, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

"The President of the Republic bows with deep respect to the sacrifice of these soldiers of the 1st Parachute Hussar Regiment, who died for France in the accomplishment of their mission against terrorism in the Sahel," the Elysee Palace said on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, a military source told Sputnik that three people were injured in an explosion of a French military vehicle in Mali.

According to the French presidency, the explosion occurred on Saturday morning during an operation in the Tessalit district (Kidal Region) in Mali.

French President Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences to the families of the killed servicemen and expressed full support to the injured serviceman, the Elysee Palace said.

The President also called for an immediate civil political transition in Mali, where the military overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last month.

In August 2014, Operation Barkhane was launched by France, Mali, Burkina Faso and a number of other regional countries to combat various militant groups active in the Sahel region in Africa. Over 30 French servicemen have died during the Barkhane operation.