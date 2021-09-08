Two Killed in Highrise Gas Explosion in Moscow Region - Russian Investigative Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two people were killed and five others injured in the gas explosion in the Moscow region's town of Noginsk, deputy head of the regional department of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Two people were killed and five others injured in the gas explosion in the Moscow region's town of Noginsk, deputy head of the regional department of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.

Over 170 residents of the nine-story residential building were evacuated after the blast, which led to the collapse of the second and the third floors.

"According to preliminary information, five people were injured and two people were killed. A woman and a man died," Anna Tertichnaya told reporters.