Two Men Plead Guilty to Assaulting Officers During January 6 Riot - US Justice Dept.

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) California resident Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and Utah resident Landon Kenneth Copeland pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"On the day of the 2020 election, Nov. 3, 2020, Secor sent a text message stating, 'We're gonna win bigly and if we don't, we're taking this ship down in flames," the release said on Thursday. "In preparation for the events of January 6, he messaged another individual on January 5, 2021, stating that he 'brought a gas mask' to Washington and that he 'Wouldn't be surprised if conservatives just storm the police and clobber Antifa and the police but that's wishful thinking.'"

Secor marched to the US Capitol on January 6 and joined a group of protesters who entered the Capitol grounds. However, he climbed the scaffolding to the Upper West Terrace of the building and went into the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door and went from the Crypt, to the House side of the building, and then to the second floor, the release said.

"He strolled through the office suite of the Speaker of the House. Later, he made his way to the East Rotunda doors, helped a group of rioters inside the building push open the doors to allow other rioters inside.

Secor entered the Senate chamber, ascended the Senate dais, and sat in the chair that Vice President Mike Pence occupied half an hour before," the release said.

The authorities arrested Secor on February 16, 2021, in Costa, Mesa, California. He is set to be sentenced on October 7 and is looking at a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Justice Department said Copeland was part of a group of protesters who gathered at the West Plaza of the Capitol grounds, which is a restricted area.

"While there, another rioter approached a Capitol Police officer and placed his hands around the officer's collar or neck," the release said. "From behind, Copeland pushed that other rioter, and the officer fell to the ground. The officer sustained injuries to his knee, back, and hip during his defense of the Capitol on Jan. 6, and attributes some of these injuries to this incident."

When other officers came to help the fallen officer, Copeland grabbed an officer's riot shield and pushed against the police line and fought with the officer, the release said. Copeland and others then fought with officers who were holding a barricade.

The authorities arrested Copeland on April 29, 2021, in St. George, Utah. He is slated to be sentenced on September 9 and faces eight years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.