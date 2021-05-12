UrduPoint.com
Two People Dead, Several Injured After Crackdown On Demonstration In Sudan - Medics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

Two People Dead, Several Injured After Crackdown on Demonstration in Sudan - Medics

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Two people have died and over a dozen were injured in Sudan after demonstrators were forcefully dispersed outside of the country's military headquarters in Khartoum, the Central Committee Of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) has said.

According to the group, hundreds of Sudanese came to the headquarters on Saturday to mark the third anniversary of another demonstration during which several people were killed in clashes with the security forces in the Sudanese capital.

"Two people have died, 13 received injuries of various severity," the CCSD said on its social media pages.

Shortly after, the group update its count to 28 injured.

Witnesses told Sputnik they heard gunfire during the dispersal.

Since 2019 Sudan has been going through a transitional period that aims to establish a stable democratic government by November 2022. The process is being overseen by the sovereign council, which is composed of members of the Transitional Military Council, which took power after former President Omar Bashir was ousted, and the Forces for Freedom and Change political alliance.

On June 3, 2019, the Sudanese military dispersed a tent camp set outside their headquarters, killing dozens of people. The opposition has responded with strikes and acts of civil disobedience, while demanding that power be transferred to a civilian government as soon as possible.

