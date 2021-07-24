Two Planes With Humanitarian Supplies Leave Russia for Cuba - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Two Russian military aircraft have been sent to deliver food and personal protective equipment to Cuba, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"At Supreme Commander of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin's request, military transport aircraft are delivering humanitarian aid to Cuba.

Two An-124 Ruslan aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry took off from the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow to their destination. The aircraft will deliver food, personal protective equipment and more than 1 million medical masks to Cuba. More than 88 tonnes of cargo in total," the ministry said.