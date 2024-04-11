Two Rare Crested Ibises Born In NW China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM
XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Two crested ibises have been born in a nature reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, authorities said.
The two rare birds were born in the Shaanxi Hanzhong Crested Ibis National Nature Reserve -- the first crested ibises born in the reserve this year.
The first baby bird was born on Tuesday afternoon, around five days later than in previous years due to low temperatures in early spring in 2024, said Liu Yi, a staff member with the reserve's artificial breeding center.
When these crested ibises are more mature, they will be moved to an area in the reserve that simulates the natural environment, providing open spaces for their activities and nutritious meals to help them grow, according to the reserve.
Located in the southern part of the Qinling Mountains, the nature reserve currently has 28 pairs of these birds hatching in their nests. Since 1990, over 400 crested ibis chicks have been artificially incubated in the reserve.
Chinese shares close higher Thursday4 minutes ago
S. Korea's auto export falls for 2nd month in March4 minutes ago
Vietnam's Q1 rice export up 42 pct in value5 minutes ago
Jazan Border Guards foil attempt to smuggle 150 Kg of Khat5 minutes ago
At least eight dead after migrant boat sinks in Mediterranean15 minutes ago
Installed capacity of new energy in southern China grow rapidly15 minutes ago
China's State Council appoints new officials15 minutes ago
Six school kids killed as bus topples in north India24 minutes ago
Russia claims to kill 2 'militants' in N. Caucasus35 minutes ago
Feuds, gridlock: S Korea's post-election 'politics as usual'1 hour ago
Russia fires 40 missiles, 40 drones at Ukraine overnight: Zelensky1 hour ago