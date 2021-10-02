UrduPoint.com

Two Trains Collide In Russia's Penza Region, No People Injured - Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Two trains - a passenger and a cargo one - collided on Saturday in Russia's Penza Region, with no people injured in the incident, the emergency services told Sputnik.

The incident took place at 5:40 a.m. local time (02:40 GMT) on a railway crossing near the Goltsovka station.

According to the emergency services, the passenger train with 336 passengers, including 34 children, was heading from the Black Sea resort of Adler for the Siberian city of Tomsk.

As a result of the collision, three cars and the locomotive of the passenger train have derailed and a part of the railway has been damaged. The incident is going to cause some delays in the railway traffic.

