Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in Attack on UNPOL Patrol in Mali - MINUSMA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Two peacekeepers were killed and several others were injured in an attack on a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in the town of Timbuktu, MINUSMA said.

"Today, unidentified armed men opened fire on a United Nations Police (UNPOL) patrol in Timbuktu town. The attack left two Peacekeepers dead, including a woman. Four other peacekeepers were injured, one of them seriously. They are currently receiving appropriate care at the MINUSMA military hospital in Timbuktu," MINUSMA said in a Friday statement.

According to the release, one attacker was neutralized and some equipment was recovered.

"A MINUSMA Quick Reaction Force was immediately dispatched to secure the area," the UN mission said.

The head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane, stresses the need to do everything possible to identify the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice, according to MINUSMA statement.

MINUSMA was established through an April 25, 2013 UN Security Council resolution. The mission is responsible for the protection of the civilian population, the observance of human rights and the creation of conditions for the provision of humanitarian assistance.