UrduPoint.com

Two UN Peacekeepers Killed In Attack On UNPOL Patrol In Mali - MINUSMA

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 04:40 AM

Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in Attack on UNPOL Patrol in Mali - MINUSMA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Two peacekeepers were killed and several others were injured in an attack on a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in the town of Timbuktu, MINUSMA said.

"Today, unidentified armed men opened fire on a United Nations Police (UNPOL) patrol in Timbuktu town. The attack left two Peacekeepers dead, including a woman. Four other peacekeepers were injured, one of them seriously. They are currently receiving appropriate care at the MINUSMA military hospital in Timbuktu," MINUSMA said in a Friday statement.

According to the release, one attacker was neutralized and some equipment was recovered.

"A MINUSMA Quick Reaction Force was immediately dispatched to secure the area," the UN mission said.

The head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane, stresses the need to do everything possible to identify the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice, according to MINUSMA statement.

MINUSMA was established through an April 25, 2013 UN Security Council resolution. The mission is responsible for the protection of the civilian population, the observance of human rights and the creation of conditions for the provision of humanitarian assistance.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Resolution Fire Police United Nations Mali Timbuktu April Women

Recent Stories

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

4 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

5 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

5 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

5 hours ago
 Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU ..

Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU Voting Reform - Foreign Minis ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan ..

Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan iqbal

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.