UAE condemns 'heinous Huthi attack' as 3 die in suspected drone strike

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The UAE condemned a "heinous" attack it blamed on Yemen's Huthi rebels after three people were killed in a fuel tank blast triggered by a suspected drone strike Monday.

"UAE authorities... are dealing... with the heinous Huthi attack on some civilian installations in Abu Dhabi," tweeted presidential advisor Anwar Gargash, referring to the Yemeni rebels.