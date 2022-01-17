UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns 'heinous Huthi Attack' As 3 Die In Suspected Drone Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 10:29 PM

The UAE condemned a "heinous" attack it blamed on Yemen's Huthi rebels after three people were killed in a fuel tank blast triggered by a suspected drone strike Monday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The UAE condemned a "heinous" attack it blamed on Yemen's Huthi rebels after three people were killed in a fuel tank blast triggered by a suspected drone strike Monday.

"UAE authorities... are dealing... with the heinous Huthi attack on some civilian installations in Abu Dhabi," tweeted presidential advisor Anwar Gargash, referring to the Yemeni rebels.

