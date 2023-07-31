(@FahadShabbir)

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Thousands of Ugandans on Monday thronged the palace grounds of the country's largest kingdom Buganda, defying rain as they danced and ululated to mark 30 years since the coronation of King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Dressed in traditional attire -- with men wearing a white tunic called a "kanzu' and women donning "bitenge" dresses -- the revellers prayed for the 68-year-old monarch, whose ancestors ruled a region that includes Uganda's modern-day capital Kampala.

As the sound of royal drums reverberated, the king, wearing the customary ceremonial attire of a leopard skin and cloth made from tree bark, waved to the crowd while a supporter hoisted him onto his shoulders.

"This is a joyous moment", said Charles Peter Mayiga, prime minister of Buganda, which is a constitutional monarchy within Uganda.