Open Menu

Ugandans Celebrate 30 Years Since Buganda King's Coronation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Ugandans celebrate 30 years since Buganda king's coronation

Thousands of Ugandans on Monday thronged the palace grounds of the country's largest kingdom Buganda, defying rain as they danced and ululated to mark 30 years since the coronation of King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi Il

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Thousands of Ugandans on Monday thronged the palace grounds of the country's largest kingdom Buganda, defying rain as they danced and ululated to mark 30 years since the coronation of King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Dressed in traditional attire -- with men wearing a white tunic called a "kanzu' and women donning "bitenge" dresses -- the revellers prayed for the 68-year-old monarch, whose ancestors ruled a region that includes Uganda's modern-day capital Kampala.

As the sound of royal drums reverberated, the king, wearing the customary ceremonial attire of a leopard skin and cloth made from tree bark, waved to the crowd while a supporter hoisted him onto his shoulders.

"This is a joyous moment", said Charles Peter Mayiga, prime minister of Buganda, which is a constitutional monarchy within Uganda.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kampala Uganda Women From

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

54 minutes ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

54 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

56 minutes ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

56 minutes ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

56 minutes ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

54 minutes ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

54 minutes ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

54 minutes ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

54 minutes ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

1 hour ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

1 hour ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

1 hour ago

More Stories From World