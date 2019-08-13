UrduPoint.com
UK Finance Minister Welcomes Senior US Official To Downing Street

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 09:20 PM

UK Finance Minister Welcomes Senior US Official to Downing Street

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) UK Chancellor Sajid Javid met with US National Security Adviser John Bolton in Downing Street in London on Tuesday to talk about economy and security.

"Pleasure to host Amb[assador] John Bolton in No11 for a wide-ranging discussion.

When US & UK work closely together, it's a win-win for our mutual prosperity and security," Javid tweeted.

Bolton is on a three-day trip to the United Kingdom. This is the first visit by a senior US official since Boris Johnson, a Brexiteer and proponent of a bigger UK role as a global trade player, become prime minister last month.

