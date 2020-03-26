UrduPoint.com
UK Government To Provide Free Car Parking To Medics

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:30 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The UK government will cover the costs of providing free car parking to medics and social care staff, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said in a statement Wednesday.

"The government will cover the costs of providing free car parking to NHS staff working in hospitals during this unprecedented time, the Health Secretary has pledged today," the DHSC said.

"It comes as the Local Government Secretary has agreed local councils will also offer free car parking to all NHS workers and social care staff during the coronavirus outbreak," it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 414,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 18,000 people have died.

