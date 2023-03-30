UK King Charles III Meets With Scholz in Berlin - Buckingham Palace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) UK King Charles III met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Thursday during his first official visit to Germany as the monarch, Buckingham Palace said.

On Wednesday, the UK king and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, arrived in Berlin on a state visit expected to last until March 31. Charles III became the first foreign head of state since World War II to be welcomed with military honors at the Brandenburg Gate, greeted there by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Buedenbender.

"This morning, The King met Chancellor Scholz at the Federal Chancellery," Buckingham Palace tweeted.

Later in the day, Charles III addressed the Bundestag, with part of his speech delivered in German and focused on the history of UK-German relations. The king became the first UK monarch to ever address the German parliament.

On Wednesday evening, the royal couple, along with the German president and his wife, traveled to Bellevue Palace, where the heads of state discussed the energy revolution and sustainable development, and took part in a state banquet. High-ranking German officials and other prominent figures, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, also attended the event.

Charles III's first state visit since becoming UK monarch was scheduled for March 26-29 in France, but was postponed due to a wave of protests in the country over the pension reform. A spokesman for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the king's trip was rescheduled at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron. The French leader himself said that the monarch's visit could take place in early summer.