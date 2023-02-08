UK Prime Minister Sunak Welcomes Arrival of Zelenskyy in UK

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that he received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the United Kingdom.

"Welcome to the UK, President Zelenskyy," Sunak said on Twitter, attaching a photo with the Ukrainian leader.

According to Sky news, the Buckingham Palace has confirmed that UK King Charles III will also meet with Zelenskyy during his visit to the UK.

The broadcaster added that the Ukrainian president would also hold meetings with opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, as well as a number of other UK politicians.

In addition, Zelenskyy will address the UK Parliament, the government said in a statement.

This is Zelensky's first visit to the UK since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.