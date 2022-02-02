UK Raised Fighter Jets Due to Approach of Unidentified Aircraft - Royal Air Force

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United Kingdom scrambled Typhoon fighters over an "unidentified aircraft" approaching UK airspace, a spokesman for the Royal Air Force (RAF) told Sputnik, while refusing to confirm British media reports that it may have been a Russian aircraft.

"Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest," the spokesperson said.

The representative added that RAF would not provide any additional details "on this ongoing operation" until its completion.

According to the RAF website, the National Air Defence Operations Center located at High Wycombe, northwest London, collates information from radar sites across the UK and from civilian air traffic and intelligence agencies and decides whether the threat is sufficient to give the order to scramble the fighter jets.

