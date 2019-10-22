UK Security Forces Foiled 24 Terrorist Plots Since April 2017 - Police Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) As many as 24 terrorist plots have been thwarted in the United Kingdom since April 2017 , Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced on Tuesday.

The number includes 16 Islamist plots and eight others that were inspired by an extreme right-wing ideology, Dick specified, as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

The fresh statistics come as the government mulls harsher sentences for terrorist offenses.

The terror threat has remained high in the United Kingdom in recent years. In 2017, the country has faced a number of bloody terror acts the Westminster attack, the Manchester Arena bombing, the London Bridge and Finsbury Park attacks and the Parsons Green train bombing that claimed a total of 36 lives.