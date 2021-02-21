UK to Consider 'Further Action' Over Situation in Myanmar - Foreign Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The United Kingdom condemns the shooting of protesters in Myanmar and will consider "further action" against those responsible for undermining democracy in the Asian country, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Saturday.

According to the Myanmar Now news outlet, at least two protesters died after Myanmar's Police used live ammunition during a demonstration against a military coup in the city of Mandalay.

"The shooting of peaceful protesters in Myanmar is beyond the pale.

We will consider further action, with our international partners, against those crushing democracy & choking dissent," Raab tweeted.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The coup triggered mass protests across the country.