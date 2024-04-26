Open Menu

Ukraine Agriculture Minister Freed On Bail In Corruption Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Ukraine agriculture minister freed on bail in corruption case

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Ukraine's agriculture minister, who has been accused of involvement in a large-scale corruption scandal, posted nearly $2 million in bail and returned to his duties on Friday, his ministry announced.

Blighted by severe corruption since the fall of the Soviet Union, Kyiv has pledged to bolster its anti-graft efforts as part of its bid for European Union membership.

The minister, Mykola Solsky, was remanded in custody earlier on Friday after being formally named a suspect in a multimillion-dollar corruption probe.

"Mykola Solsky has been released from custody and continues to perform his duties," his ministry announced on social media.

Solsky, 44, has been accused of illegally seizing land worth more than $7 million when he was the head of a major farming company and a member of parliament.

An anti-corruption court in the capital Kyiv had ordered him to be held in custody until June 24 and bail was set at 75.7 million hryvnias ($1.9 million).

Earlier this week, Solsky offered his resignation and promised to cooperate with the probe. The chairman of Ukraine's parliament said lawmakers would consider the resignation request at one of their next sessions.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Ukraine Parliament Social Media Agriculture European Union Company June From Million Court

Recent Stories

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged e ..

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds

3 hours ago
 Senate continues discussion on Presidential addres ..

Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..

4 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regio ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for ..

Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

7 hours ago
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

11 hours ago
 Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

17 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

17 hours ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

17 hours ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

17 hours ago

More Stories From World