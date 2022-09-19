Ukraine Aspires to Gain More International Support, Increase Arms Supplies During UNGA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Strengthening international support for Ukraine, in particular increasing the supply of weapons, will be one of Kiev's priorities at the United Nations General Assembly set by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will be on a working trip to the United States from September 19 to September 23 to participate in the general debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The president of Ukraine has identified three main priorities for the Ukrainian delegation at the UN General Assembly: strengthening the international coalition in support of Ukraine, in particular increasing supplies of weapons and financial aid; bringing Russia to international responsibility for its crimes; and activating relations with countries of the Global South," the ministry said in a statement.

Kuleba will chair a ministerial event on "bringing Russia to international responsibility," a high-level event on civilian nuclear facility security in armed conflicts and a high-level event on global food security, among other events, the ministry said.

The UN General Assembly kicked off its 77th session on Tuesday. The main event - the general debate during which world leader gather to discuss world issues - will start on Tuesday. The 77th high-level week of the UN General Assembly is the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.