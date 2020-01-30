Ukraine Expects 3 US Island-Class Patrol Boats to Join Navy in 2021 - Press Release

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Ukrainian navy is negotiating the handover of three Island-class patrol boats with the US coast guard, a Ukrainian officer in charge of the naval command's shipbuilding unit said Wednesday.

The United States sent the eastern European nation two Island-class boats in 2018.

They entered the navy in November of last year.

"We are currently discussing the delivery of three more boats during this and next years," Vasyl Radchuk was quoted as saying in the navy's press release.

The talks began on Tuesday. Radchuk added that it could take two boats until May 2021 to be formally introduced in the navy, with the third vessel following shortly behind.