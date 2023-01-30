UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Has 'Ambitious Plan' To Join EU In 2 Years - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Ukraine Has 'Ambitious Plan' to Join EU in 2 Years - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Kiev has an "ambitious plan" for the country's accession to the European Union within two years, with the pre-entry stage of negotiations on the issue expected to take place already in 2023, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told the Politico newspaper on Monday.

"We have a very ambitious plan to join the European Union within the next two years. So we expect that this year, in 2023, we can already have this pre-entry stage of negotiations," Shmyhal was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

However, nobody in the EU considers such a plan realistic, the newspaper reported.

Although Ukraine's close allies in the EU, such as Poland and the Baltic countries, strongly support Kiev's aspiration for the union's membership, many members of the "EU old guard" are far more cautious as Ukraine, as a global agricultural superpower, could weaken their own powers and privileges, Politico reported. In addition, some argue that Kiev could become an excessive burden on the EU budget, the report said.

Some EU states also claim that while the future of Ukraine lies within the EU, aspirant countries need to meet specific criteria, the newspaper reported.

"Expectation is quite high in Kyiv, but there is a need to fulfill all the conditions that the (European) Commission has set out. It's a merit-based process," Politico quoted a senior EU official as saying.

On February 3, Ukraine will host the EU-Ukraine summit, which will focus on the issue of the country's membership in the European Union. The meeting will not be attended by leaders of the European countries, the media outlet reported.

In his interview with the newspaper, Shmyhal expressed hope that Ukraine would be able to achieve a "substantial leap forward" at the summit, including in the suspension of customs duties on Ukrainian exports and the inclusion of Ukraine in the EU mobile roaming zone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on February 28, 2022, four days after Russia launched its special military operation. On June 23, EU heads of state approved a candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova. To start the accession talks, the countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including reforms.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Russia Mobile Budget European Union Kiev Poland Moldova February June Media All

Recent Stories

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Have ..

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli

22 minutes ago
 UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one- ..

UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one-day visit

54 minutes ago
 UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of ..

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to rename Al ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.