Ukraine Signs Agreement With Turkish Baykar To Purchase Advanced Drones - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Ukraine Signs Agreement With Turkish Baykar to Purchase Advanced Drones - Defense Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The Ukrainian naval forces has reached an agreement with Turkey's Baykar manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles on the acquisition of advanced drones, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

In December, the ministry said that it had signed agreements with Turkish companies on the production of corvettes and drones that would be used by the naval forces.

"Today, the Ukrainian naval forces command and the representatives of Turkey's Baykar MAKINA company agreed on the acquirement by the Ukrainian side of the complexes of unmanned aerial vehicles with advanced characteristics," the ministry wrote on its Facebook account.

The ministry added that the drones would be used in the interests of the country's armed forces both on land and at sea.

The ministry did not specify what exact models of the drones, produced by Baykar, Ukraine planned to purchase.

Founded in 1984, Baykar became a leading Turkey's manufacturer of drones. The company has 1,100 employees and already delivered 400 drones to its clients. In 2018, Ukraine signed an agreement with Baykar to purchase 12 Bayraktar TB2 drones that could operate at the height of up to 8.2 kilometers [5.1 miles]. In August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Baykar's CEO Haluk Bayraktar with the Order of Merit 3rd class for the promotion of the Ukrainian-Turkish relations.

