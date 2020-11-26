KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The head of the Kiev delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas, Leonid Kravchuk, demands that Russia determine its position on the agreements reached at the Normandy format (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) summit by the end of the year, the Kiev delegation's press service said in a statement.

"Kravchuk fundamentally demands that the Russian side, as a participant of the TCG, take political responsibility and formally define its position on the need to fulfill the agreements reached at the top level in Paris in 2019, by the end of this year," the press service said on Facebook.

At the first summit of the Normandy Four countries in three years, which was held in Paris on December 9, 2019, the sides adopted a joint communique.

The next meeting was supposed to take place in four months. Recently, the parties have been discussing, at different levels, prospects for interaction in that format.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR), which declared independence after a coup in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13,000 people were killed in the conflict.

Kiev has repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the conflict in Donbas. Russia has denied the accusations. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in seeing Kiev overcome the political and economic crisis.