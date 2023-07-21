Open Menu

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Summons Kyrgyz Ambassador Over Alleged Sanctions Aid To Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Kyrgyz Ambassador to Ukraine Idris Kadyrkulov was summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Thursday over media reports that Kyrgyzstan has been allegedly helping Russia to circumvent sanctions.

"On July 20, Idris Kadyrkulov, the ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in Ukraine, was summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to obtain clarifications on information about using the jurisdiction of Kyrgyz for circumventing sanctions against the aggressor-state of Russia," the ministry said.

The ministry specified that the issue concerns supplies of dual-use materials and high-tech components and items that can be used in arms making, adding that the ambassador was told that reexport of such goods to Russia would be regarded by Kiev as an unfriendly act.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing US officials familiar with the matter, that the White House was preparing economic sanctions against Kyrgyzstan to force the country to stop alleged exports of banned goods to Russia.

The sources indicated that the sanctions could be announced as early as this week, following numerous fruitless visits to Bishkek by US and European diplomats.

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan told Sputnik earlier on Thursday that the country's government agencies were not involved in the violation of the United States and Western sanctions against Russia. The committee's spokesperson added that come private companies and firms "may have been involved in violations of sanctions restrictions due to their business and production activities, perhaps without knowing who may actually be the end user and consumer of the products supplied to them," adding that an investigation aimed at stopping these activities has already been launched.

