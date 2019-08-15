(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz expects to receive about $3 billion from the sale of Russian energy giant Gazprom's assets being recovered under the Stockholm court's ruling by the end of 2020, Naftogaz executive director Yuriy Vitrenko said Thursday.

"My forecast is that by the end of 2020 we will recover the entire amount - about $3 billion.

We will start in mid-2020 and finish the recovery by the end of 2020," Vitrenko said in an interview with the Ekonomicheskaya Pravda publication.

The Stockholm arbitration court in 2017-2018 ruled on the companies' disputes regarding gas supply and transit contracts, ultimately obliging the Russian company to pay $2.56 billion to the Ukrainian one. Gazprom appealed the rulings, while Ukraine has been trying to forcibly recover these funds from it in different jurisdictions, so far without success.