UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Naftogaz Says Expects To Recieve $3Bln In 2020 From Gazprom Assets Sale

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:36 PM

Ukraine's Naftogaz Says Expects to Recieve $3Bln in 2020 From Gazprom Assets Sale

Ukraine's Naftogaz expects to receive about $3 billion from the sale of Russian energy giant Gazprom's assets being recovered under the Stockholm court's ruling by the end of 2020, Naftogaz executive director Yuriy Vitrenko said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz expects to receive about $3 billion from the sale of Russian energy giant Gazprom's assets being recovered under the Stockholm court's ruling by the end of 2020, Naftogaz executive director Yuriy Vitrenko said Thursday.

"My forecast is that by the end of 2020 we will recover the entire amount - about $3 billion.

We will start in mid-2020 and finish the recovery by the end of 2020," Vitrenko said in an interview with the Ekonomicheskaya Pravda publication.

The Stockholm arbitration court in 2017-2018 ruled on the companies' disputes regarding gas supply and transit contracts, ultimately obliging the Russian company to pay $2.56 billion to the Ukrainian one. Gazprom appealed the rulings, while Ukraine has been trying to forcibly recover these funds from it in different jurisdictions, so far without success.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Sale Stockholm Gas 2020 From Billion Court

Recent Stories

OIC Calls for the Protection of Religious Rights o ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey won't tolerate US delay over Syria safe zon ..

4 minutes ago

Moon Says South Korea Ready to Work With Japan If ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Budget Surplus in January-July Grows to 3. ..

4 minutes ago

US asks Gibraltar to keep Iranian tanker in detent ..

1 minute ago

Amnesty International voices support for Kashmiris ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.