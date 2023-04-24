MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Ukrainian Security Service on Monday brought charges in absentia against Magomed Daudov, the speaker of the parliament of Russia's Chechen Republic, accusing him of actions aimed at undermining Ukraine's borders and government.

"The Ukrainian Security Service has collected evidence against the head of parliament of the Russian Federation's Chechen Republic, Magomed Daudov," the agency said on social media.

Daudov is accused under several articles of Ukraine's Criminal Code, including complicity in actions aimed at a coup, subversion and changing Ukraine's borders.

According to Ukrainian Security Service data, Daudov has been engaged in the formation of Russian assault military units since last May and visited combat areas several times between July and November 2022. In addition, the Chechen lawmaker is accused of sharing speeches of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on his Telegram channel supporting the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.