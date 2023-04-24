UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Security Service Indicts Head Of Parliament Of Russia's Chechnya

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Ukraine's Security Service Indicts Head of Parliament of Russia's Chechnya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Ukrainian Security Service on Monday brought charges in absentia against Magomed Daudov, the speaker of the parliament of Russia's Chechen Republic, accusing him of actions aimed at undermining Ukraine's borders and government.

"The Ukrainian Security Service has collected evidence against the head of parliament of the Russian Federation's Chechen Republic, Magomed Daudov," the agency said on social media.

Daudov is accused under several articles of Ukraine's Criminal Code, including complicity in actions aimed at a coup, subversion and changing Ukraine's borders.

According to Ukrainian Security Service data, Daudov has been engaged in the formation of Russian assault military units since last May and visited combat areas several times between July and November 2022. In addition, the Chechen lawmaker is accused of sharing speeches of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on his Telegram channel supporting the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Social Media Chechen Republic May July November Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

11 minutes ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

11 minutes ago
 Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire ..

Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire 55% stake in Media 247

11 minutes ago
 Star-studded line-up of international authors for ..

Star-studded line-up of international authors for Sharjah Children&#039;s Readin ..

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Police launches ‘Mariners&#039; Meet’ in ..

Dubai Police launches ‘Mariners&#039; Meet’ initiative to strengthen communi ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat to ..

Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat tower fires

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.