(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Canada's decision to return the repaired Nord Stream-1 turbine, which had remained stranded in Montreal because of Russia-related sanctions, to Germany, "absolutely unacceptable."

On Monday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry summoned the Canadian charge d'affaires in Ukraine over Ottawa's decision to return the Nord Stream-1 turbine and called on the Canadian government to review the move.

Zelenskyy said in a video address released on Telegram that the decision is "absolutely unacceptable" and warned that any exceptions from the sanctions regime against Russia could be dangerous for Ukraine and other countries.

In early June, it was announced that the turbine sent by Siemens to its factory in Montreal, on behalf of Russia's Gazprom, for maintenance, was unable to make it back to Russia because of sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

Active negotiations on the issue were held between Ottawa and Berlin.

During the entire process, Canada met fierce resistance from the Canadian Ukrainian lobby and Ukraine's government itself, which pressured Ottawa not to send the turbine back to Gazprom as it would violate sanctions.

On Sunday, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said that Ottawa had decided to return the Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany to help Europe have access to "reliable and affordable energy."