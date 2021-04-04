MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to travel to Qatar on Monday to meet with the country's monarch and leadership.

"On April 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mrs. Olena Zelenska will pay an official visit to the State of Qatar," a statement from the presidential office said on Sunday.

The statement said that Zelenskyy would hold negotiations with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister, Minister of Interior of Qatar Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani.

"The parties will discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, agricultural, energy and military-technical spheres, as well as cooperation within international organizations," the statement went on, adding that a number of bilateral documents will be signed after the talks.

The Ukrainian first lady is also set to meet with Qatar Foundation Chairperson Moza bint Nasser, and wife of the Emir of Qatar Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani.