KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked about the launch of a Swiss-funded ventilator factory in his country at a meeting with visiting Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Thursday, the Ukrainian presidency said.

"The interlocutors gave a positive assessment to the Swiss-funded project to make ventilators that is being implemented in Ukraine," a statement read.

The two also talked about trade and economic cooperation and preparations for the next Ukraine Reform Conference, which the Alpine town of Lugano will host in July. Switzerland is one of Ukraine's major donors.