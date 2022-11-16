(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The Ukrainian energy system will experience tough times during next several days due to growing electricity demand and recent Russia's strikes against the country's energy infrastructure, the chief executive of Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said on Wednesday.

"Next several days are going to be tough. A cold snap is coming and electricity consumption will increase, and so will the network load. So we are asking to treat blackouts with understanding ... and keep using electricity economically," Kudrytskyi wrote on Telegram.

On Tuesday, Russia conducted another series of strikes against the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

According to Energy Minister German Galushchenko, Ukraine's energy system was subjected to the most massive missile attack since the beginning of the Russian military operation in late February,

Earlier in the month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia's strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that began on October 10 , leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.