UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Forces Lost Over Half Of Personnel In South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Ukrainian Forces Lost Over Half of Personnel in South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Ukrainian troops who have attempted to advance in the south Donetsk direction have lost over half of personnel, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the south Donetsk direction, subunits of the Vostok group of forces, with the support of artillery and aviation, inflicted fire damage on the enemy, who is trying to conduct offensive operations.

Motorized rifle units thwarted two enemy attacks in the Novodonetske area. A tank, armored fighting vehicles and more than half of the advancing manpower were destroyed," the spokesperson said.

Two Ukrainian attacks in the direction of Ravnopol were repelled and an attempt by the enemy to conduct reconnaissance by force in the Zaporizhzhia direction was thwarted, the spokesperson added.

