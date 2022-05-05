UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Intelligence Recruiting Poles Since 2012 To Get Data On Transnistria - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Ukrainian Intelligence Recruiting Poles Since 2012 to Get Data on Transnistria - Source

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU) has been gathering information on Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria from Polish agents since 2012, a source in the Russian security forces told Sputnik on Thursday.

"According to the data received by the Russian security forces from a source in the Ukrainian special services, FISU has attracted Polish citizens to confidential cooperation for active work in the Moldovan-Transnistrian direction since 2012," the source said, adding that Ukrainian intelligence has received information on the prospects for further presence of Russian troops in the Transnistrian region.

According to the source, FISU has also used its influence agents from among Polish citizens to manipulate the society's attitude towards the Volhynia Massacre.

"It (Ukraine-Poland cooperation) was about a gradual change, including through the Polish parliament, towards a neutral perception by Polish society of war crimes committed by Ukrainian nationalists in the Volhynia Massacre during World War II," the source said.

The Volhynia Massacre was carried out in German-occupied Poland by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (banned in Russia) with the support of the local Ukrainian population against the Polish minority in Volhynia, eastern Ukraine, from 1943 to 1945. According to various data, from 100,000 to 130,000 people died as a result of the massacre.

