Ukrainian Orthodox Priest Suffers Knife Attack in Vinnytsia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) An archpriest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was attacked by an unknown knife-armed man in the western-central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia and subsequently hospitalized in critical condition.

"The cleric of the Eparchy of Vinnytsia, archpriest Anthony Kovtonyuk, was assaulted.

The priest was stabbed," the eparchy said in a statement.

The incident occurred after the attacker entered the Church of the Intercession of the Mother of God in Vinnytsia and started to make noise and behave inappropriately. When the archpriest attempted to rebuke the man, he stabbed his throat, according to the statement.

Investigation into the assault is underway.