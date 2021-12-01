Ukrainian Soldiers Offered Russia to Save Crimea From NATO in 2014 - Lukashenko

Before the change of power in Kiev, the Ukrainian military offered their colleagues from Russia to save Crimea from NATO invasion in 2014, which was reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti

"They (Ukrainian military) reached out to Russian (military) ... They warned the Russians that Crimea will not be Russia's if we do not take certain actions. It will not be Ukraine's either. And whose? NATO's ... And after the next meeting with the Russians ... they suggested ... that the issue of Crimea is necessary to be decided. According to my information, it was reported to the Russian president," Lukashenko said.

According to the Ukrainian military serving in Crimea, the US has already designed barracks in Sevastopol, the Belarusian leader added.

"Therefore, those who served there in Crimea, they saw it, Ukrainian, former Soviet generals and officers. And they offered the Russians ... And, according to my information, the president insisted on a legal solution to the problem. He was absolutely in favor of it. I know Putin's position � in no case should there be NATO troops in Crimea," the Belarusian president said.

He said that "therefore, there was not a single shot (in Crimea)."

"Because it was agreed in advance that Crimea should be saved, and then, as I know and understand, Putin insisted on a referendum," he said.

According to Lukashenko, the referendum legally reunited Crimea with Russia.