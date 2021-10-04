Ukranian Consul Visits Saakashvili in Georgian Prison - Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Ukrainian consul on Monday visited Mikheil Saakashvili, a former president of Georgia, in a prison near Rustavi, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said, adding that the politician did not have any complaints about detention conditions.

"The Ukrainian consul today visited a citizen of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili in the penitentiary of the city of Rustavi in Georgia. Mikheil Saakashvili's condition is satisfactory, he did not express any complaints about the conditions of detention," Nikolenko told the UNIAN agency.

The spokesman added that the ministry and the Ukrainian embassy in Tbilisi will continue providing consular and legal assistance to Saakashvili.