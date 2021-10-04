UrduPoint.com

Ukranian Consul Visits Saakashvili In Georgian Prison - Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Ukranian Consul Visits Saakashvili in Georgian Prison - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Ukrainian consul on Monday visited Mikheil Saakashvili, a former president of Georgia, in a prison near Rustavi, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said, adding that the politician did not have any complaints about detention conditions.

"The Ukrainian consul today visited a citizen of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili in the penitentiary of the city of Rustavi in Georgia. Mikheil Saakashvili's condition is satisfactory, he did not express any complaints about the conditions of detention," Nikolenko told the UNIAN agency.

The spokesman added that the ministry and the Ukrainian embassy in Tbilisi will continue providing consular and legal assistance to Saakashvili.

Related Topics

Ukraine Rustavi Tbilisi Georgia

Recent Stories

Irthi’s programme employs innovation to upskill ..

Irthi’s programme employs innovation to upskill Emirati artisans

8 minutes ago
 PM sets up high level commission to investigate in ..

PM sets up high level commission to investigate individuals mentioned in Pandora ..

9 minutes ago
 Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his f ..

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his five sons in sexual abuse case

23 minutes ago
 &#039;UAE ambitious goal of national industrial st ..

&#039;UAE ambitious goal of national industrial strategy is to become a regional ..

37 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

37 minutes ago
 ENOC Group achieves AED 6.1 million savings from E ..

ENOC Group achieves AED 6.1 million savings from Energy and Resource Management ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.