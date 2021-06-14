UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UKs Johnson Agrees To Strengthen Relations With Spain, Turkey At NATO Summit - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:56 PM

UKs Johnson Agrees to Strengthen Relations With Spain, Turkey at NATO Summit - Government

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to strengthen bilateral relations with Spain and Turkey in two separate meetings with the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the fringes of the NATO summit being held in Brussels on Monday, Johnsons press office announced

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to strengthen bilateral relations with Spain and Turkey in two separate meetings with the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the fringes of the NATO summit being held in Brussels on Monday, Johnsons press office announced.

According to the official statements, Johnson and Sanchez discussed the agreement on Gibraltar reached on December 31 following the UKs exit from the European Union and agreed that it provided a framework for a future agreement, and highlighted that both London and Madrid have a role to play in bringing prosperity to the UK overseas territory.

On the current row between the UK and the EU about the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol that rules the post-Brexit bilateral trade across the Irish Sea, the UK prime minister advocated for finding a "constructive way forward" that preserves both the 1998 peace agreement and the territorial integrity of the UK.

With Erdogan, he agreed "to work to deepen the relationship between the UK and Turkey in a range of areas including trade and defence," and on the importance of defeating the COVID-19 and resuming travel between both countries.

Johnson also welcomed the deescalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and stressed the importance of reaching a settlement in Cyprus through the UN-led process, while addressing other foreign policy issues including Syria, Libya and Afghanistan.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Prime Minister Syria Turkey European Union Brussels London Gibraltar Madrid Ireland Spain United Kingdom Cyprus Libya Tayyip Erdogan December From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Central Bank&#039;s board ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders humanitarian aid flight ..

56 minutes ago

EU&#039;s collective Official Development Assistan ..

1 hour ago

Industries asked to vaccinate their workers

30 seconds ago

Central China gas blast death toll rises to 25: st ..

31 seconds ago

Fatimid foundation organizes blood donation camp

33 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.