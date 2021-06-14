UKs Johnson Agrees to Strengthen Relations With Spain, Turkey at NATO Summit - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to strengthen bilateral relations with Spain and Turkey in two separate meetings with the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the fringes of the NATO summit being held in Brussels on Monday, Johnsons press office announced.

According to the official statements, Johnson and Sanchez discussed the agreement on Gibraltar reached on December 31 following the UKs exit from the European Union and agreed that it provided a framework for a future agreement, and highlighted that both London and Madrid have a role to play in bringing prosperity to the UK overseas territory.

On the current row between the UK and the EU about the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol that rules the post-Brexit bilateral trade across the Irish Sea, the UK prime minister advocated for finding a "constructive way forward" that preserves both the 1998 peace agreement and the territorial integrity of the UK.

With Erdogan, he agreed "to work to deepen the relationship between the UK and Turkey in a range of areas including trade and defence," and on the importance of defeating the COVID-19 and resuming travel between both countries.

Johnson also welcomed the deescalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and stressed the importance of reaching a settlement in Cyprus through the UN-led process, while addressing other foreign policy issues including Syria, Libya and Afghanistan.