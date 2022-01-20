UrduPoint.com

UK's Queen Elizabeth II Sends Condolences To King Of Tonga Following Volcano Eruption

Published January 20, 2022

UK's Queen Elizabeth II Sends Condolences to King of Tonga Following Volcano Eruption

UK's Queen Elizabeth II sent a message of condolence to the King of Tonga, Tupou VI, following Saturday's eruption of an underwater volcano that sent tsunami waves onto the shores of the South Pacific archipelago, the Royal Family announced on Thursday

"I am shocked and saddened by the impact of the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tonga, as you work together to recover from the damage caused," reads the monarch's statement.

The 95 year old queen also expressed the hope that communications with the islands "will soon be restored" so people are able to contact their friends and family.

On Saturday a massive volcanic eruption rocked the Tonga islands, erupting 40 miles north of the capital of Nuku'alofa, causing a powerful tsunami that uprooted trees, damaged and destroyed buildings, and covered the islands in a layer of ash. At least three lives were reportedly lost in the eruption, which has been ranked the strongest in the past 30 years.

The largest Tongan island of Tongatapu has declared a state of emergency on its western coast.

