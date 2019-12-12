UN Asks for $348Mln to Assist Palestinians in West Bank, Gaza in 2020 - Spokesman

Palestine and the United Nations are seeking to collect $348 million to provide humanitarian assistance to the communities in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank during the next year, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Palestine and the United Nations are seeking to collect $348 million to provide humanitarian assistance to the communities in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank during the next year, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The government of Palestine, the United Nations and humanitarian organizations today launched the humanitarian response plan for 2020 for the occupied Palestinian territory, which seeks 340 million dollars to provide assistance to 1.5 million Palestinians and the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," Haq said.

According to Haq, about 76 percent of the requested funds are aimed at humanitarian action in Gaza, where almost half the population and an estimated 62 percent of households face food insecurity.

Haq added that meanwhile in the West Bank, settlement activity, violence, loss of land, destruction of property and movement restrictions impede Palestinians' access to basic services and livelihoods.

For decades, the Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.