UN Calls for Moratorium on AI Systems That Put Rights at Risk - Bachelet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is calling for a moratorium on the proliferation of all Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems that put human rights at risk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights office said on Wednesday.

"UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday stressed the urgent need for a moratorium on the sale and use of artificial intelligence (AI) systems that pose a serious risk to human rights until adequate safeguards are put in place.

She also called for AI applications that cannot be used in compliance with international human rights law to be banned," the statement said.

A report published by Bachelet's office on Wednesday found that AI now reaches into almost every corner of physical, mental spaces and has a profound impact on the course of people's lives.

"AI systems are used to determine who gets public services, decide who has a chance to be recruited for a job, and of course they affect what information people see and can share online," she said.