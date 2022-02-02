UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Urges Actors In Guinea-Bissau To Show Restraint After Coup Attempt - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 11:40 PM

UN Chief Urges Actors in Guinea-Bissau to Show Restraint After Coup Attempt - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on all actors in Guinea-Bissau to demonstrate restraint and prevent any escalation following an attempted military coup in the West African country, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General... encourages all stakeholders, particularly defense and security forces, to exercise restraint and take all necessary measures to prevent any actions that could undermine peace and stability in Guinea-Bissau," Haq said.

The spokesman also said the UN chief continues to closely follow the developments in Guinea-Bissau and urges the authorities to ensure that investigations into the coup attempt are carried out in full compliance with human rights standards.

On Tuesday, a group of people in civilian clothes, armed with machine guns and grenade launchers, attacked the house of the government in the capital Bissau, where a meeting of the Council of Ministers was being held.

According to reports in media, at least six people have been killed in the armed attack.

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said that the shooting in Bissau lasted five hours, resulting in "many deaths," while not providing a specific number. Embalo also said he was safe and located at the presidential palace, adding that the situation in the city is under control.

The Russian embassy in Guinea-Bissau told Sputnik that rebels had taken Embalo hostage. After a fierce five-hour firefight, he was liberated and brought to the presidential palace.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Russia Bissau Guinea-Bissau Media All Government

Recent Stories

US to Keep Pressure on Myanmar Military for Countr ..

US to Keep Pressure on Myanmar Military for Country to Return to Democracy - Sta ..

3 minutes ago
 District Admn expedites crackdown against 'Atta Ch ..

District Admn expedites crackdown against 'Atta Chakis' for overcharging

3 minutes ago
 More than 50 killed in DR Congo machete attack

More than 50 killed in DR Congo machete attack

3 minutes ago
 White House Says 5 States Intend to Deploy More Tr ..

White House Says 5 States Intend to Deploy More Troops to Reinforce NATO's Easte ..

3 minutes ago
 UK, France, Germany 'strongly condemn' North Korea ..

UK, France, Germany 'strongly condemn' North Korea's missile tests

3 minutes ago
 IMF chief warns of economic impact of Ukraine conf ..

IMF chief warns of economic impact of Ukraine conflict

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>