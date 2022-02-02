UN Chief Urges Actors in Guinea-Bissau to Show Restraint After Coup Attempt - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on all actors in Guinea-Bissau to demonstrate restraint and prevent any escalation following an attempted military coup in the West African country, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General... encourages all stakeholders, particularly defense and security forces, to exercise restraint and take all necessary measures to prevent any actions that could undermine peace and stability in Guinea-Bissau," Haq said.

The spokesman also said the UN chief continues to closely follow the developments in Guinea-Bissau and urges the authorities to ensure that investigations into the coup attempt are carried out in full compliance with human rights standards.

On Tuesday, a group of people in civilian clothes, armed with machine guns and grenade launchers, attacked the house of the government in the capital Bissau, where a meeting of the Council of Ministers was being held.

According to reports in media, at least six people have been killed in the armed attack.

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said that the shooting in Bissau lasted five hours, resulting in "many deaths," while not providing a specific number. Embalo also said he was safe and located at the presidential palace, adding that the situation in the city is under control.

The Russian embassy in Guinea-Bissau told Sputnik that rebels had taken Embalo hostage. After a fierce five-hour firefight, he was liberated and brought to the presidential palace.