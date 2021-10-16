UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Urges CAR Conflict Parties To Respect Ceasefire Declared By President - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:05 PM

UN Chief Urges CAR Conflict Parties to Respect Ceasefire Declared by President - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on all parties to the conflict in the Central African Republic (CAR) to join the ceasefire declared by the country's president, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on all parties to the conflict in the Central African Republic (CAR) to join the ceasefire declared by the country's president, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday.

CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera declared on Friday unilateral ceasefire in order to facilitate citizens' access to humanitarian assistance following months of conflict with rebels supporting the opposition.

"The Secretary-General calls on all the other parties to immediately respect this ceasefire and renew efforts to advance the implementation of the 2019 Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation," Dujarric said in a statement.

The UN chief also called on all parties to the conflict "engage constructively through an inclusive political dialogue" to make tangible progress in the peace and reconciliation process in the country.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his commitment to continue mobilizing the international community to support the Government and people of the Central African Republic in their quest for peace, reconciliation, and development," the statement read.

Violence broke out in the African nation in 2013 after then-President Francois Bozize was toppled by rebels, who also took over the car capital of Bangui. The city has since turned into a battlefield between militants of former Islamist movement Seleka and its Christian-majority antagonists, known as Anti-Balaka.

Next year, the UN deployed a contingent to the conflict-torn country to ensure the protection of civilians amid the bloody conflict.

In February 2019, Touadera and leaders of 14 rebel groups signed a peace agreement, envisaging calling an inclusive general election in a bid to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. However, the country has seen another outburst of violence in December 2020 during the general election, when Touadera's opponents accused him of electoral fraud.

Related Topics

Militants United Nations Car Bangui Progress Central African Republic February December 2019 2020 All Government Agreement Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs 100th meeting of Supre ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs 100th meeting of Supreme Committee of Crisis and Dis ..

21 minutes ago
 Textile exports surge 27.41% to $4.42 bn in Q1

Textile exports surge 27.41% to $4.42 bn in Q1

52 seconds ago
 Giant Rome rally urges ban on extreme right

Giant Rome rally urges ban on extreme right

54 seconds ago
 Four more die of coronavirus in KP

Four more die of coronavirus in KP

57 seconds ago
 AJK PM calls for world's instant intervention to s ..

AJK PM calls for world's instant intervention to stop increased human rights abu ..

59 seconds ago
 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology showc ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology showcases the nation’s standards ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.