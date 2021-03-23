UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Welcomes Saudi Plan To End War In Yemen, Urges Seizing Opportunity - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:14 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the Saudi initiative to help end the conflict in Yemen and urged the relevant parties to seize the opportunity to resume the political process, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia proposed a widespread United Nations-sponsored ceasefire in Yemen and said it was awaiting a response from the rebel Houthi movement.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on steps to help end the fighting and restart the political process in Yemen," Haq said.

"The Secretary-General urges the parties to seize this opportunity and work with his Special Envoy on the way forward in good faith and without preconditions."

The Saudi plan provides for the resumption of the operation of the international airport in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a in some directions, the partial lifting of the blockade from the Yemeni port of Al Hudaydah and the channeling of proceeds from the use of the port to the joint account of the northern and southern authorities in the central bank.

