UN, China Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in Fight Against Corruption

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the National Commission of Supervision of China on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding on anti-corruption, the UN press service in Vienna said.

"Corruption is a formidable barrier to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, while good governance is an accelerator for all the SDGs. With a decade left for the world to deliver on the 2030 Agenda, ... we welcome the new UN-China cooperation agreement, which will help improve our joint knowledge and respective actions against corruption," the representative of the UNODC Executive Director John Brandolino said, as quoted by the statement.

The new agreement will allow the parties to strengthen cooperation in the implementation of the UN convention against corruption in terms of prevention, criminal justice response to corruption crimes, law enforcement cooperation and the recovery of stolen assets.

The statement noted that UNODC and China would as well enhance the dialogue on the implementation of the anti-corruption convention and work to create a platform to improve exchanges between the participating countries. Every six months, bilateral meetings will be held to promote new projects and evaluate the achieved results.

China was one of the first to sign the convention by ratifying it in 2006.