UN Commission Adopts Belarus-Proposed Resolution Against Human Trafficking - State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 09:08 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) has passed a resolution on measures against human trafficking, which was put forward by the Belarusian delegation, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported on Saturday, citing the country's permanent mission to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Vienna.

The report said that the resolution, titled "Taking action against trafficking in persons in business operations, public procurement and supply chains for goods and services," was passed by consensus at the 32nd CCPCJ session in the early hours of Saturday.

The issues tackled in the document are billed as "innovative" as they have never before been considered by the UN's Primary organ in the fields of crime prevention and criminal justice.

The resolution seeks to coordinate efforts of governments, businesses, civil society and international organizations to combat human trafficking in the economic sphere, the report added.

The resolution spells out the risks of trafficking in persons in business operations, public procurement and supply chains as well as identifies a number of action-oriented recommendations for public and private sectors.

The adoption of the resolution will further draw the attention of the international community to the problem of modern slavery and will provide an important impetus to the joint efforts of all concerned partners to combat this problem, the report said.

