UN Concerned About Safety of Afghan Civilians Trapped by Fighting - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The United Nations is deeply concerned about the safety of thousands of civilians trapped in the fighting in the city of Lashkar Gah in southern Afghanistan, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We're deeply concerned about the safety and protection of people in Lashkar Gah, in the south, where tens of thousands of people who have been trapped by the fighting," Dujarric said.

"Our humanitarian colleagues also tell us that in Helmand, in Kandahar, they are reporting increased civilian casualties, destruction or damage to civilian houses, as well as to critical infrastructure, including hospitals. Hospitals and health workers are becoming overwhelmed by the number of wounded people," the spokesman added.